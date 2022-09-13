Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Hardwood

Disney Dreamlight Valley is perhaps one of the most jovial simulation games I’ve played, even if the place does start out covered in Thorns. As you clean up the place and befriend plenty of beloved Disney characters, you’ll have a bustling Valley before you know it.

Take a look at the Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay overview trailer.

It won’t be without some hard work, though, which means completing quests and improving your friendships. Once you make it over to Dazzle Beach, you’ll soon unlock Goofy’s ‘The Mysterious Wreck’ quest that will task you with lots of foraging and gathering as you attempt to repair a ship.

That said, one of the many materials needed is Hardwood! So, in this guide, we’ve explained where to find Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where do I find Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Fortunately for you, Hardwood can be found in plenty of the areas across Disney Dreamlight Valley provided that they’re covered in forest. You are, however, going to need plenty of Dreamlight to access those areas.

The cheapest areas to venture into are The Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor for 5,000 Dreamlight. These areas also have plenty of Iron Ore, which is necessary for Goofy’s quest, too.

You can also gather Hardwood from the Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands, and Frosted Heights.

Hardwood takes on a slightly darker, more red colour compared to Softwood.

Hardwood is another item that can simply be gathered from the ground. It appears pretty much identical to Softwood, which can get a little confusing, but note that Hardwood has a slightly reddish-brown colour compared to other types of wood that you may find.

Regardless, if you’re in a forested area, you’ll be able to find more than enough Hardwood to set Goofy to work fixing ‘The Mysterious Wreck.’

That’s it for Hardwood, but don’t forget to go about gathering plenty of Seaweed, too! Alternatively, have you looked at upgrading your house yet?