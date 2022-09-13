Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Clay

As you craft a whimsical life in Disney Dreamlight Valley, alongside neighbours such as Mickey Mouse and Goofy, you’ll be expected to do a lot of foraging, crafting, and more. The place starts riddled with thorns and quite the mess, but it’s your job to help restore the town and befriend various Disney fan-favourite characters.

That said, you’ll make your way to Dazzle Beach sooner or later and find a ruined ship. This will trigger ‘The Mysterious Wreck’ quests that tasks you with gathering a dozen resources for Goofy. One of such resources is Clay, and it might not seem all that obvious where to find it at first.

In this guide, we’ve explained where to find Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where do I find Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

First things first, you’re going to need plenty of Dreamlight, which can be easily earned just through playing the game.

With plenty of Dreamlight to hand, you’ll want to make your way to either Sunlit Plateau, Forgotten Lands, or The Glade of Trust areas. The Glade of Trust is the cheapest to gain access to at only 5,000 Dreamlight, and the area has Iron Ore and Hardwood, which is also needed for Goofy’s quest.

Clay looks pretty similar to stone, and even pebbles.

Once you’re in the area, grab your Shovel Royal Tool and dig away; you do not need to exclusively dig shiny spots, just dig anywhere! While you’re not guaranteed Clay every time, you’ll still easily be able to accrue plenty of it using this method. Of course, just make sure to have plenty of food to hand so that you can keep your energy up!

That’s it for finding Clay. You’ll also need plenty of Seaweed for ‘The Mysterious Wreck’ too, to craft rope with, so don’t forget to go find plenty of the stuff!