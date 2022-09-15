Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make ratatouille

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the magical, vibrant simulation game with appearances from Merlin, Ursula, Mickey Mouse, Remy, Moana, and more. It’s surprisingly good fun seeing these characters live out their best lives in Dreamlight Valley, and feels rather rewarding helping them.

Here's the Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay overview trailer!

When I realised that Chez Remy was situated just next door, albeit looking rather derelict, it dawned on me. Ratatouille’s Remy can actually be my neighbour, and I’ll never have to cook a one-star meal again. Well, Remy doesn’t exactly become a personal chef, but you can have Remy over in Dreamlight Valley if you’re able to cook up a storm.

Here's exactly how to make ratatouille and complete the ‘An Important Night at the Restaurant’ quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is the ratatouille recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As you embark on the An Important Night at The Restaurant quest, you’ll meet with Remy, who wants a hand cooking up a storm. My wish is your command!

There’ll come a point where he, of course, wants you to make ratatouille. However, his recipe for the dish is described in quite vague and puzzling terms, making it a little tricky to know exactly what ingredients you may need.

That said, the necessary ingredients for Remy’s ratatouille are as follows:

Tomato

Basil

Onion

Zucchini

Eggplant

I'll be honest, I couldn't remember what ratatouille as a dish looked like, and I wasn't expecting this.

You’ll be able to find all of these ingredients on the surrounding shelves. Place them into the pot on the stove, and ratatouille will be served!

How do I build Remy’s house in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Next up in the An Important Night at The Restaurant quest, Remy will agree to move into the Plaza. Once you reach this part in the quest, Remy’s home will be added to your inventory.

Return home and open your furniture inventory to place a plot for Remy’s home wherever you please. Once this is done, approach the Scrooge McDuck sign outside the plot, and you can then ask the crafty duck to build Remy’s home in exchange for 2,000 Gold.

Set Scrooge McDuck to work, and Remy’s home will be built. Remy will move in immediately, and you’ll be able to hang out with him whenever you wish!

He might be tiny, but he's still less awkward to grab a photo with than Ariel is.

He might be tiny, but he's still less awkward to grab a photo with than Ariel is.

That's it for cooking ratatouille and inviting the charming rat to the valley.