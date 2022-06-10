Summer Game Fest 2022 announcements - Everything you missed from Geoff's annual reveal show

The Summer Game Fest finally came and went yesterday - packed full of announcements and reveals for The Callisto Protocol, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, and of course the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

But if you didn’t stay in to watch the show live, we’ve got a full list of announcements from the show that you can quickly find below.

Check out our picks for the biggest games shown at the Summer Game Fest!

Street Fighter 6 - Guile gameplay reveal trailer

An old favourite.

Guile - one of the classic eight world warriors - was shown off in Street Fighter 6 via a gameplay trailer that kicked off the Summer Game Fest. The trailer shows off a fresh new redesign, a stylish age up, and some of their favourite moves brought back into this shiny new title. The game is set to release in 2023, with no exact release date yet confirmed at this time.

Aliens: Dark Descent - Cinematic reveal trailer

For fans of the beloved horror franchise, Aliens: Dark Descent is on the way via Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment. This single player squad-based action game has you control some marines investigating an Xenomorph-infested maze of dark corridors and cramped rooms, where we’re sure nothing at all will go wrong. The trailer itself shows one such squad having a pretty rough time of it, as is the norm for the nail biting subject material.

The Callisto Protocol - Gory trailer and gameplay world premiere

A very spooky game from the creators of Dead Space.

More exciting stuff for horror fans to chew on, as The Callisto Protocol got a longer, and far bloodier trailer reveal at the Summer Game Fest, as well as some unseen before gameplay shown off for those eager to see how the spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise fares against its predecessors. Long story short, it looks absolutely horrifying, and stands out as the exact kind of body-horror gore fest that fans of Glen Schofield’s prior work would want.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Campaign gameplay reveal

Next up, we got some respite from the shock and horror of back-to-back horror titles with some extended gameplay for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign. In it, we see Task Force 141 siege an oil rig to stop a missile launch during a torrential downpour, before hopping onto a nearby ship in a hectic gunfight reminiscent of the Wet work mission in the original Modern Warfare from back in the Xbox 360 days.

Flashback 2 - Reveal trailer

For those who’ve been around for a while, a new Flashback game is on the horizon with a particularly flashy new trailer revealed exclusively at the Summer Game Fest. In development by Microids, this sci-fi platformer has laid dormant since the nineties. It’s set to release on modern consoles and Steam this winter, so we won’t have to wait long to see if it can bring back some of that Flashback magic.

Witchfire - Gameplay trailer

Some striking enemies coming from Witchfire.

Another first person shooter was shown off at Summer Game Fest - Witchfire! With a gothic fantasy setting, a good mix of high-calibre ordinance and magical abilities, it’s a fun spin on the popular genre. Coming from the Polish development studio, The Astronauts, this title is set to have an early release on the Epic Game Store “soon”. So, those who are keen on this particular title will have to keep their ears perked for more info in the coming months.

Fort Solis - Reveal trailer

Fort Solis is a newly revealed sci-fi thriller, coming as the first game from Polish studio, Fallen Leaf. In the game you get a real sense of the tense atmosphere as the character slowly navigates this haunting futuristic environment, as well as a little bit of action as you see some bloke get properly smacked across the face. He jumps in a hole too! All this heartracing stuff is paired with voice acting talent Troy Baker and Roger Clark too.

Routine - Re-reveal trailer

Another big horror title at the Summer Game Fest, with a mechanical test!

Another horror game! This one is a long time coming though, as Routine was first revealed roughly 10 years ago. However, Routine got a fresh looking re-reveal at the Summer Game Fest where we see some good ol’ fashioned vent crawling, and a spooky looking robot snatching the protagonist off the ground. Also, for you Doom fans out there, Mick Gordon is set to compose the music for this game, so it’s certainly one to look out for.

Outriders expansion - Worldslayer official reveal

Prepare to Fly showed off the latest trailer for their sci-fi action game, Outriders, with the Worldslayer expansion official reveal trailer. In it, we see a bunch of new content including some new enemies, environments, and of course a dastardly new antagonist who seems like they aren’t particularly happy with the player characters. No sir.

More information is set to release today via the games own platforms, so there’s sure to be additional details for those who’ve been looking for a good reason to jump back into Outriders.

Stormgate - Cinematic reveal trailer

These, believe it or not, are aliens!

Believe it or not, we saw a reveal trailer for a new RTS game with the Stormgate cinematic trailer. Coming from Frost Giant Studios - including many former-Blizzard employees - this title appears to be set in a futuristic setting as humans have to fend off aliens who’ve invaded the Earth for their own nefarious purposes of course. The game is free-to-play with a beta set to launch in 2023, and you can check out their Steam page now if you’ve been hankering for a new RTS.

Highwater - Reveal trailer

Highwater is a cool indie game that got it’s first reveal trailer shown at the Summer Game Fest, and takes place in a water world flooded due to some pretty gnarly climate change. It looks like you’ll be using a little boat to explore around this ruined world with isometric gameplay making up the experience, and is due sometime later this year

American Arcadia - Reveal trailer

American Arcadia is a 2D platformer mixed with a first person puzzle title that had the first look at its gameplay shown off during the Summer Game Fest. In it, you play a citizen living in the American Arcadia, a 24/7 televised city with a dark side that you have to try and escape with the help of a mysterious ally behind the scenes. It all feels eerily similar to movie, The Truman Show, and we're keen to know more. The game is set to release soon, and you can wishlist it right now.

Goat Simulator 3 - Reveal trailer

If Goat Simulator 3 seems like your kind of fun, take a jog.

Without a doubt the funniest trailer shown during the Summer Game Fest was for Goat Simulator 3 (yes, they absolutely skipped 2), which was a remake of the old Dead Island 2 trailer that was shown off all the way back in 2014. Goat Simulator is a ridiculous sandbox game where you - as a goat - can get up to all manner of mischief, and judging by some of the wild events that take place in this trailer, it looks like we’re getting a similar treatment with the sequel.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Release date trailer

Following an unfortunate leak last week, we got an official look at the new Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date trailer, which also revealed Spiderman and Scarlet Witch as characters in the game. For those not in the know, this is an XCOM-esque strategy game where players must take control of a collection of Marvel characters - including Blade who is brilliant - and fight off demons and other fantastical nasties. It’s coming out October 7, so we’ve not got long to wait!

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course - Release date and gameplay trailer

The final bit of DLC for Cuphead - the Delicious Last Course (see what they did there) has some gameplay viewable at the Summer Game Fest! In it, we see one of the new bosses coming to the game, a giant icicle in the iconic Cuphead style, as projectiles fly across the screen in typical bullet hell fashion.

Neon White - Release date trailer

Some of the dating sim elements you can expect from Neon White.

Neon White is a first person platformer shooter that has you take the role of a demon blasting and traversing your way through hell. The trailer gave us a brief glimpse into the very stylish realm of assassin-like demon slayers, and with it's lightning fast levels, it seems perfect for fans of speed-running. Developed by the team behind Donut County, it’s set to release June 16, so set a reminder if you’re a fan of fast paced action.

Midnight Fight Express - Demo trailer

If you’ve got a taste for some hand-to-hand combat, then Midnight Fight Express was surely a highlight of the Summer Game Fest! In the new gameplay trailer, we see a variety of new locales where action-packed brawls take place. Like the look of it, a free demo was also released which you can download now ahead of the August 23 release.

Warframe: The Duviri Paradox - Teaser

If you’re a Warframe head, you’ll know that Tennocon is nearly here. Ahead of the Warframe-packed event, we saw a quick tease towards the new quest coming to the game - the Diviri Paradox - which shows a long-awaited location and a rideable horse!

Honkai Star Rail - Story trailer

Genshin Impact players will be well aware of Honkai Star Rail, the upcoming action game in the works by MiHoYo. However, if you’ve been curious about what the whole deal about space trains is about, then the new story trailer we saw at the Summer Game Fest is something you should totally check out. No release date yet though, so there’s still some time to go before we can jump on board.

Zenless Zone Zero - Gameplay trailer

Looking stylish!

More stuff from MiHoYo here, as a gameplay trailer for their recently revealed game, Zenless Zone Zero, was also let loose on the Summer Game Fest. This time, we catch a glimpse at a new character, as well as how the stylish combat actually looks in-game as opposed to the sweet looking cinematics we’ve seen in the past. It’s safe to say it looks visually stunning, but this looks to still be a long way out.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge - Release date trailer

For beat-em-up and pizza fans, a totally tubular turtle game also got some love at the Summer Game Fest. TMNT Shredder’s Revenge gifted us with some slick pixel art gameplay footage to gaze at, as well as a June 16, it’s also coming to Game Pass, so it’s one you’ll 100% want to grab if you’ve got that service and love a bit of turtle power.

Super People - Cinematic trailer

Do you remember Super People, that 3rd person battle royale that made waves out of nowhere earlier this year? Well, it got its first cinematic trailer at the Summer Game Fest, which goes some ways to convey the whole mix between your typical battle royale mil-sim gameplay and super power twist that people fell in love with. It’s getting a final beta on August 17, so be sure to check it out then if you’re curious.

Humankind - Latin America DLC trailer

A perfect godlike view that 4X fans love.

If you picked up Humankind when it released earlier this year and were waiting patiently for some more content to mess around with, then you’re in luck! A new trailer for Latin American civilizations was released at the Summer Game Fest, which is sure to add at least a few hundred more hours to the playtime of 4X diehards.

One Piece Odyssey - World premiere trailer

With the latest arc of One Piece wrapping up, there’s some more great news for fans of the Japanese Pirate adventure IP as One Piece Odyssey was revealed to the world at the Summer Game Fest. We don’t see a huge amount, just some basic story set-up and a touch of gameplay near the end via a fast-paced montage, but it looks like a fun romp as all good One Piece titles are.

Soul Hackers 2 - Reveal trailer

This is a mysterious one, as we only got a glimpse at a stylish reveal trailer for Soul Hackers 2 rather than any gameplay reveal, but nonetheless, it looks to be an interesting supernatural RPG from the creators of the Megami Tensei franchise. It’s a sequel to a game that made some big waves among certain crowds called Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, and is one to keep an eye on if you’re a fan of Atlus’ particular output. It certainly caught our eyes!

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium - Reveal trailer

If you love a bit of nostalgia, the Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium reveal trailer was sure to get you excited. Containing such classics as Mega Man 2, Street Fighter Alpha, and King of Dragons, it’s looking to be a perfect amalgamation of the Capcom arcade era that you can enjoy from the comfort of your sofa.

Metal Hellsinger - Release date trailer

One for metal heads out there, Metal Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS that was revealed at the Summer Game Fest. It’s got some pretty big names on the soundtrack too, including System of a Down, Trivium, and Lamb of God, so if that’s your kind of jam, check out the demo right now!

Nightingale - Gameplay trailer

There are big things happening in Nightingale!

Nightingale is a first person survival game which had its first gameplay trailer shown off at the Summer Game Fest, and takes place in a gas-punk fantasy world where you’ll need to hunt down and protect yourself from a variety of mythical monsters and build up a vast base where you can rest easy and construct additional gear and defences. There’s still no release date for this title, but you can wishlist it on Steam now if it’s caught your fancy.

Saints Row - Boss Factory demo trailer

Saints Row has always had some pretty far out character customisation, and the Saints Row reboot is no different, as was made perfectly clear in the Boss Factory demo trailer we saw at the Summer Game Fest. In the trailer, we get a full view of just how far you can push the in-game character creator, as well as some more gameplay footage of the game which is set to release this August. For now, you can go ahead and download the Boss Factory demo and try it out yourself.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Gameplay trailer

If you’re a fan of Vermintide, but wanted a bit more of a gothic futuristic setting, then the gameplay trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is sure to get you thirsty for some bloody PvE cooperative action. It’s set for a September 13 release date, so there’s only a few months to wait until you can grab some friends and get your hands dirty.

Layers of Fears - Reveal trailer

Put that kid's head down!

Bloober Team, creators of Layers of Fear, gave us all a sneak peak at their upcoming sequel to their art horror experience: Layers of Fears! Made in Unreal Engine 5, it’s a big step up visually from the previous game - and that was already quite out there in terms of looks. Either way, if you’ve got a taste for some artsy spooks and scares, Layers of Fears is coming early 2023.

Gotham Knights Nightwing - Gameplay trailer

Right near the end of the show, we got a new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights featuring Nightwing - one of the Batman proteges that will be playable in this high-impact action game. Ths trailer was pure action, not showing any of the RPG or crafting elements we know are in the game, but we’re sure to get even more looks at this anticipated title before it launches October 25

The Last of Us - Multiplayer announcement

It’s not a trailer, but we got confirmation that The Last of Us 2 multiplayer that had been an open secret for ages now will be releasing as a standalone Last of Us multiplayer game. We were given no release date nor gameplay to look at, but according to Neil Druckman it’ll be a whole different look at the Last of Us world, stating that: "It has a brand new cast of characters. It takes place in another part of the United States."

The Last of Us 1 Remake - Reveal trailer

Time to get sad, again.

The final trailer to wrap up this years Summer Game Fest was the The Last of Us 1 remake trailer. In terms of looks, you can see a clear difference in graphical quality and lighting between the new version and the original, plus Joel and Ellie have gotten somewhat of a makeover in this from-scratch rebuild of the popular 3rd person narrative adventure. A complete combat and gameplay overhaul has been promised, too. The Last of Us 1 remake is set to release September 2022, and is coming to PC.

