Bloober Team's next game has been announced and it's... Layers of Fears

Bloober's Team next game has been revealed, and it turns out that it's a new Layers of Fear called Layers of Fears.

Whether this puts to rest the rumours of Bloober Team's supposed Silent Hill 2 remake or not, it doesn't matter, because Layers of Fears is the followup to 2018's Layers of Fear 2, and the next title after The Medium.

This new entry, made in Unreal Engine 5, is set to launch in early 2023. The first trailer shows off some horror vibes, obviously, with lots of mind bending and slightly trippy visuals.

Everything in the trailer seems to be in engine, and looks to play pretty similarly to the first two games based on the limited amount of gameplay. Other than that, story details are light, so we'll have to wait and see for any more of this game that definitely isn't Silent Hill.

"We are bringing back a franchise that is really special for us, in a new form that will give players a truly fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story," said Piotr Babieno, Bloober Team CEO, in a press release.

"Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn’t want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games. We’ve worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious. But I can tell you there’s a reason why we called it Layers of Fears."

It's also confirmed to be coming to PC (Steam and Epic), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.