Layers of Fear will bring the scares this June

Layers of Fear, formerly Layers of Fears, will be released in June, according to Bloober Team.

News of the release window was announced today in a short trailer (thanks, Gematsu).

The 2023 release features 2016's Layers of Fear, along with its expansion Inheritance and the sequel Layers of Fear 2, each updated in Unreal Engine 5 with new game mechanics, scares, and a new chapter titled The Final Note expanding the story of the original Layers of Fear. The chapter will be told from the perspective of the antagonist, the Painter's wife.

When announced, Bloober Team said it was bringing back a franchise that is "really special" for it and to give players a "truly fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story."

The studio's initial plan was to recreate the games, but it didn’t want to make it "a simple collection of two remastered games," so it opted for the current approach.

Layers of Fear will be released on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store and on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.