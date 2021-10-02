Bloober Team teases next entry in the Layers of Fear universe

The third installment in the Layers of Fear series is in the works, and Bloober Team has released the Unreal Engine 5 teaser trailer shown at TGS 2021.

The first Layers of Fear was released in 2016 and was a unique take on the first-person psychological horror experience. Told from the point of view of a painter obsessively trying to finish his Magnum Opus, after its release, the award-winning title was expanded with a story DLC titled Inheritance. In it, the painter’s daughter comes back to her childhood home to face her past.

In 2019, the team released an indirect sequel, Layers of Fear 2, telling the story of a Hollywood actor who heeds the call of a director to star in a film shot aboard an ocean liner. The game tasks you with exploring the world around you, during which you will need to discover your past, and expose the reason for your having been cast for this film. The only thing is, you have no idea whether your memories are playing tricks on you or it’s all part of the film.

Bloober Team is responsible for other psychological horror titles such as Blair Witch, Observer, its redesigned version Observer System Redux, and the studio’s latest release, The Medium.

“Layers of Fear was a breakthrough project for us—it paved the path for Bloober Team and began our rapid growth, allowing us to explore more stories we’ve wanted to tell,” said studio CEO Piotr Babiebo.

“I’m really glad we’re coming back to this world, wiser and more experienced. For me, it’s important that we make this announcement during the Tokyo Games Show, as for many of us Japan is the cradle of psychological horror games.

Along with the next Layers of Fear, the studio is also working on two triple-A titles with one in production and one in pre-production.