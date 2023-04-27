Layers of Fear unleashes stunning gameplay on Unreal Engine 5

In advance of the global release of Layers of Fear this coming June, Bloober Team and Anshar Studios have shared new gameplay footage showcasing the game's performance on Unreal Engine 5.

The video shows off brand-new mechanics and stunning visual enhancements compared to the original, and it will be one of the first titles ever released on Unreal Engine 5.

Layers of Fear - Unreal Engine 5 Tech Showcase 4K

Layers of Fear introduces new core gameplay mechanics, and one such improvement is the addition of the lantern, which will prove essential in confronting the fears that lurk within the story.

The music of the game has also been updated, as Arek Reikowski, the two-time nominee in the Best Soundtrack category of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and winner of the Digital Dragons Best Soundtrack award for The Medium, has composed a score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game.

Built from the ground up to maximize the engine's performance capabilities, the developer focused on creating a "holistic, immersive horror experience with unparalleled technical specifications."

Layers of Fear supports ray tracing, HDR, and 4K resolution to help increase visual accuracy and realism. In-game reflections and overall graphical fidelity will be noticeable. It utilizes Lumen global illumination to achieve dynamic lighting, Niagara visual effects to create particle effects in real-time, and Action System Controls to improve the development process and optimization of all gameplay mechanics.

The game looks as though it will be an experience for returning fans and newcomers to the franchise, as it features the original game, Layers of Fear 2, and all DLC, including a new chapter entitled The Final Note. The chapter provides an alternate perspective on the first game's storyline.

Layers of Fear will also introduce the never-before-told story of The Writer, a tale that ties each entry in the series together.

The game will be released in June for PC through the Epic Games Store and for PS5 and XBox Series X/S.