NIGHTMARES AWAIT

Prepare for chills: Layers of Fear returns with a June 15 release

A haunting good time.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Bloober Team and co-developer Anshar Studios have announced Layers of Fear will arrive on consoles and PC in June.

To that end, a demo for the horror chronicle is now available on Steam.

Step into an unsettling world where mysteries and danger lurk around every corner.

The demo will be available until May 22 and offers a glimpse into the unsettling world of The Writer, the game's third and final protagonist. You will explore her story as it serves as a nexus to connect the story threads of the previous installments.

Built using Unreal Engine 5, the game supports Ray Tracing, HDR, and 4K resolution for heightened visual accuracy, in-game reflections, and immersive graphical fidelity. It also utilizes Lumen global illumination for dynamic lighting, Niagara visual effects to create particle effects in real-time, and Action System Controls to improve the development process and optimization of all gameplay mechanics.

The reimagined horror chronicle will be available starting June 15 on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store and on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

If you plan on playing the game on PC, you should take a look at the recommended and minimum specs below.

