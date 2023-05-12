If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
DREAD AWAITS WITHIN

Prepare for chills: Layers of Fear demo to haunt Steam next week

A terrifying glimpse of what's to come.

News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Bloober Team plans to release a demo for its upcoming two-game horror anthology, Layers of Fear, and it drops next week.

You will be able to download the demo through Steam starting May 15 for the entire week.

Experience an unsettling world where mysteries and danger skulk around every corner.

Releasing in June, the anthology includes the original Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, and all DLC released for the original games. A new chapter entitled The Final Note is included and provides an alternate perspective on the first game's storyline.

This never-before-told story is of The Writer, a tale that ties each entry in the series together. It introduces new core gameplay mechanics, and one such improvement is the addition of the lantern, which will prove essential in confronting the fears that lurk within the story.

The music of the game has also been updated, as Arek Reikowski, the two-time nominee in the Best Soundtrack category of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and winner of the Digital Dragons Best Soundtrack award for The Medium, has composed a score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game.

Layers of Fear supports ray tracing, HDR, and 4K resolution to help increase visual accuracy and realism. In-game reflections and overall graphical fidelity will be noticeable. It utilizes Lumen global illumination to achieve dynamic lighting, Niagara visual effects to create particle effects in real-time, and Action System Controls to improve the development process and optimization of all gameplay mechanics.

The game releases for PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store and on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
