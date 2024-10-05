Silent Hill 2 remake walkthrough

Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 invites you into the town of Silent Hill all over again, twenty years later. A troubled James Sunderland is searching for his deceased wife, with the hope that she might be out there — alive — after receiving a letter from her encouraging him to come here. Now, anyone in their right mind would be questioning how James’ deceased wife could write a letter from beyond the grave, but James is clearly not in his right mind.

This is where your journey begins in Silent Hill 2, and there’s a hell of a lot in store for you, whether you’re a newcomer to Silent Hill or a longtime fan of the series. Without further ado, here’s our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough to help you out with the nightmare you’ll soon be experiencing.

Silent Hill 2 Walkthrough

Below, there are links to walkthroughs of each ‘chapter’ of Silent Hill 2. By following the below walkthrough, you’ll wind up with one of the three original endings to the game, and will then be able to play the game in New Game Plus, where you can experience even more endings.

We’ve provided hints on pivotal moments that’ll influence your ending in these guides, but if this is your first time playing, I highly recommend playing as you would normally and seeing what you end up with!

The below guides also contain notes on where to find items exclusive to New Game Plus. We've labeled these as such to avoid any confusion if this is your first run of the game.

We'll be updating this page with more guides to Silent Hill 2's endings, puzzles, and collectibles soon.

