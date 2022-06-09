Outriders expansion Worldslayer gets a new trailer, more information promised tomorrow

Today during Summer Game Fest 2022, People Can Fly presented our first real look at the Outriders expansion Worldslayer with a trailer.

In Worldslayer, you can face some new challenges in drop-in and drop-out co-op. Expect new environments, new enemies, and new features - in both single-player and co-op.

The expansion will feature a new skill tree, which unlocks two new paths for the existing characters. The new skill tree lets you tap into the power of Enoch’s natives, the PAX, and you'll earn those skill points by playing the new content.

There's also a new repeatable endgame activity: the Trial of Tarya Gratar, new Ascension leveling, and a long-term progression system featuring 200 levels.

If you want more information on Worldslayer, full details will be revealed tomorrow, June 10 through an Endgame broadcast at 11:45am PT, 2:45pm RT, 7:45 UK on Twitch.

You will also be informed of long-term progression systems, and shown gameplay footage that gives a closer look at just some of the powerful enemies, and some of the guns and gear featured in the upcoming content.