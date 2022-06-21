Outriders is free to play on Steam for the next few days

Now through Thursday, June 23, Outriders is free to play on Steam.

Players on Steam can experience the full game including cross-play with other platforms during this time. Any progress made will be waiting should you decide to purchase the game.

Additionally, if you played the Outriders demo previously, you will be able to continue your progress from where you left off.

Set in an original dark sci-fi world, the game finds you on the storm-ravaged planet of Enoch where you are one of the last Outriders and infused with incredible powers. You will travel across Enoch, a place where everything is out to kill you while you do your best to lead humanity to safety.

There are four classes to choose from, various sets of guns and gear to acquire, and fun powers to use. You can play it solo or with up to three others in co-op.

The next step in the Outrider experience will be Worldslayer, arriving on PC through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Windows Store. The expansion will also come to GeForce Now, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 30.

Existing players can pre-purchase the upgrade now, and all pre-orders will be granted Early Access from June 28.

In Worldslayer, you will face new challenges in drop-in and drop-out co-op, explore new environments, come across new enemies, and find new features. It comes with a new skill tree that unlocks two new paths for existing characters and lets you tap into the power of Enoch’s natives, the PAX. You'll earn skill points by playing the new content.

There's also a new repeatable endgame activity: the Trial of Tarya Gratar, new Ascension leveling, and a long-term progression system featuring 200 levels.