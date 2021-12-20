Resident Evil Village may just be the most completed game of the year if game time tracking website HowLongToBeat is accurate. As reported by Axios (via Kotaku), the site listed off the most completed games of the year, with Village leading the list, followed closely by Metroid Dread. Rounding out the top 5 are Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Also interesting is the most “retired” (read: abandoned) games, with Valheim topping the list, with 12 Minutes, Loop Hero, The Ascent, and Outriders making up the tightly packed rest of the top 5. Another interesting stat is the longest game, which is Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous by a mile. And of course, the raw data for most people playing a game exists as well, with Forza Horizon 5 taking that honor.

Tracking sites like this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, it’s still a fascinating look at a small sample size’s playing habits and what that says about the games they play. And it’s cool to see this kind of information outside of corporate messaging.

Resident Evil Village has proven to be extremely popular as well as a strong sequel to boot. Metroid Dread, meanwhile, is a fan-pleasing sequel as well, so it’s no surprise that these two games came out on top of the most completed list. These statistics are yet more data points pointing to how well regarded these games are to those playing them.