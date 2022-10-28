VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.23: The best 6/10 that's better than The Last of Us

“Look, it’s very simple”, said Jim. “Review scores aren’t a flat scale, they’re all sort of, rubbery and compartmentalised.”

“What on EARTH are you going on about now” replied Burns, already tired of this.

Jim thought for a second, looking down at his floppy Meatball Marinara, freshly purchased from Croydon’s worst Subway (which takes some doing). “Well, consider food.”

“The stuff you eat?” said Burns.

“Yeah”, Jim clarified. “So like, the best thing you can get from McDonald’s-”

“Big Tasty”, Burns interrupted.

“Yeah so -” Jim continued: “The Big Tasty with bacon,”

“No, just the Big Tasty” Burns interrupted again.

“No bacon?” inquired Jim.

“Donalds bacon is too smokey, it overpowers the beef.” said Burns, with the authority of a man who had, on several occasions, had more than one meal per day from McDonald’s: very possibly the only person to ever do so without being staff.

“OK fine”, sighed Jim, now regretting the entire conversation, and possibly the decision to take the job alongside Burns, moving to Croydon, all of it. All of it. “So the Big Tasty is a McDonald’s ten out of ten, right?”

Burns nodded reverently.

“So,” Jim continued: “if you’d gone to a good Italian restaurant and ordered the rissoto, you’d end up with something perfectly nice, but you know by the standards of Italian cuisine, it’s a solid seven. Nothing to sniff at, it’s just in a different league. A seven out of ten meal from an Italian restaurant is just better than a ten out of ten burger from Donald’s. And that’s the theory. Like how Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days is a cracking 7 but The Last of Us is a crap 9.”

Burns considered this for what seemed like several minutes, and eventually came to a conclusion: “No. I don’t agree.”

“Wait, what? Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days is great but its inherent seven-out-of-ten-ness is undeniable, and as for The Last of Us -” Jim protested, until Burns cut him off again.

“No, not that.” Burns clarified, reassuringly. “I don’t accept that a Big Tasty is worse than some Tory porridge you got in Carluccios. I don’t accept, frankly, that anything is better than a Big Tasty: the Ronseal of burgers.”

Anyway, welcome to VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast: Ep.23: The best 6/10 that’s better than The Last of Us.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes. If you’ve got suggestions for topics, we’d love to hear them, because frankly we’re running out, hence why we’re doing this nonsense based on ten point review scores that this very website you are reading doesn’t actually issue.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it. We’ve got some details on the show’s content below, and we also have a fan-created artist’s impression of what Chris Bratt would look like as a burger. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

The best 6/10 that’s better than The Last of Us

This is the topic of Episode twenty-three of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast. Here’s a rundown of who picked what.

Tom - Vanquish

Vanquish is a weird shooter from the people who did Bayonetta and it’s good, cheers.

Alex - Death Stranding

Death Stranding is a weird courier sim from the guy who did Metal Gear Solid, cheers.

James - Outriders

Outriders is a weird live service shooter from the people who did Bulletstorm, cheers.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.