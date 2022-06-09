Survive a Xenomorph outbreak in Aliens: Dark Descent - coming in 2023

During Summer Game Fest, a look at Aliens: Dark Descent, the squad-based, single-player action game from Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment, was revealed.

Coming to consoles and PC, in the game, you will lead your soldiers in real-time to stop a new kind of Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe.

In Aliens: Dark Descent, you will command a squad of Colonial Marines in real-time combat against Xenomorphs, Facehuggers, Praetorians, Alien Queens, rogue operatives from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and some scary looking creatures new to the Alien franchise.

In the game, you will infiltrate large open levels and take out enemies with your squad. Your foes will adapt to your tactics while hunting you down - and death is permanent. To help you escape a bad situation, you will be able to uncover shortcuts, create safe zones, and set up motion trackers in the persistent world. All of your actions have a permanent impact on the game levels.

You can customize your troops and choose various classes, and level up and specialize your soldiers with unique abilities. There will be an arsenal of weapons, armor, and perks, available as well as a base to research new tech and improve your squad even further.

Based on the storied Aliens franchise, the game features an original story and characters and it will be released in 2023.