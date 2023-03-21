Aliens: Dark Descent will see you fighting Xenomorphs in June

Aliens: Dark Descent, the squad-based, single-player action game from Tindalos Interactive and Focus Entertainment, has a release date.

Coming to consoles and PC, in the game, you will lead your soldiers in real-time to stop a new kind of Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe.

Video courtesy of IGN

In the game, you will command a squad of Colonial Marines in real-time combat against Xenomorphs, Facehuggers, Praetorians, Alien Queens, rogue operatives from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and some scary looking creatures new to the Alien franchise.

You will be tasked with infiltrating large open levels and taking out enemies with your squad. Foes will adapt to your tactics while hunting you, and death is permanent. Luckily, there are shortcuts to uncover, the ability to create safe zones, and you can set up motion trackers in the persistent world. All of your actions have a permanent impact on the game levels.

You can also customize your troops and choose various classes, and level up and specialize your soldiers with unique abilities. There will be an arsenal of weapons, armor, and perks, available as well as a base to research new tech and improve your squad even further.

Aliens: Dark Descent will release on June 20 (thanks, Blue) for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.