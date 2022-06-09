If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's latest gameplay trailer makes the wait even harder

Darktide continues to look bloody, brutal, and fun.
Fatshark dropped a big new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide earlier at Summer Game Fest. This one is full of snippets of gameplay, which we can't seem to get enough of.

Darktide is a co-op shooter/melee action hybrid, made by the same people behind the excellent Vermintide series. The developer is leaving fantasy Warhammer behind for now, and switching to the grim dark future of Warhammer 40,000.

The two-minute gameplay trailer highlights a mission playthrough where Heretics sabotaged Tertium’s power system, and it is up to the four heroes to save the day.

Beyond that, this looks to be a continuation of Vermintide pretty much everywhere, though with a bigger emphasis on gunplay this time around, thanks to the setting. The game features four customisable classes, and a hub area that somewhat resembles the Hungry Troll Tavern from Vermintide.

Fatshark also announced today Darktide will launch with Nvidia DLSS, Ray Tracing, and Reflex. If you don't own a GeForce RTX PC or laptop can still play the game with GeForce performance at launch by streaming it from the cloud with Nvidia GeForce Now.

Darktide pre-orders went up just a few days ago during Warhammer Skulls, and we're now closer than ever to the September 13 release date. The game will also launch into Game Pass, for PC as well as Xbox Series X/S.

