Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will squeeze in one final update before the end of the year

2023 has been Warhammer 40,000: Darktide's strongest year, and the game will end it on a high note with yet more content. Darktide, of course, finally came out on Xbox in 2023, and launched its biggest update ever.

That patch overhauled the class system, added new content, streamlined certain elements, and improved performance. But Fatshark wasn't done.

Sometime afterwards, the developer announced The Traitor Curse, a two-part update that would itself bring new content, add features, and more. The first part of the The Traitor Curse came out on November 14, and the second part arrives sometime this month.

Part One introduced a new zone: The Carnival, where a new mission is set. It also made it possible to inspect the loadouts of other players in the lobby. The much-lauded Talent Tree has seen a few tweaks for the Veteran class, which saw the addition of Keystones, among other things.

Part two of The Traitor Curse has more of an item focus. While there is a new mission, Warren 6-19 (also set in The Carnival), the big news with this one is the new consumable. Stims can now be found in the missions themselves, and offer one of four bonuses: healing, damage boosting, speed increase, and cooldown regeneration.

And it looks like you'll be needing those, too, because the second part of the update will kick off a limited-time combat encounter featuring The Karnak Twins, who will ambush you in missions. Going back to new things to play with, you can also look forward to new Weapon Marks.

They are the foldable Munitorum Mk 3 Sapper Shovel, and the Agripinaa Mk 14 Quickdraw Stub Revolver (which has a fanning technique). These new weapon variations are available at Quartermaster Brunt's shop. Fatshark is even teasing one final surprise, which likely won't be revealed until the update is out.