After a year in limbo, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide finally has a release date on Xbox

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was supposed to be released on PC, and Xbox Series X/S consoles simultaneously. Then, the Xbox version was pushed back. In January, developer Fatshark revealed in an open letter that the Xbox version has been delayed indefinitely, as the studio was in the midst of dealing with a long list of issues, and negative player sentiment around the PC release.

Now, the fabled Xbox Series X/S has re-emerged, and it's going to be in our hands on October 4. As initially promised, this is also when Xbox Game Pass members will be able to play it, as it arrives on the service on day one.

The Xbox Series X/S version will include all the quality of life updates, fixes, performance improvements, and post-launch content from the PC version, which released at the end of November last year. That's not all, the release will also coincide with a major overhaul to Darktide's class and feat system.

The update, which will be available on PC the same day, will introduce talent trees, giving each class an expansive talent tree with three main paths. The aim is to offer greater variety in build-crafting, and make the process more familiar to Vermintide players.

Fatshark did not say whether Darktide will support cross-play between Xbox and PC, but since the game recently added cross-play between Steam, and the Windows Store version - you can at least expect Windows and Xbox to be able to play together.