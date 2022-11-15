Dune: Spice Wars, Gungrave G.O.R.E., Warhammer 40K: Darktide, more coming to Game Pass this month

Microsoft has announced the latest batch of games heading to Game Pass in November for Xbox and PC.

Available today for PC, cloud, and console is Obsidian’s Pentiment. In it, you will jump into the world of illuminated manuscripts and play as Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist living in 16th-century Bavaria. There are murders and scandals all-around to deal with, taking place over 25 years in the game.

Somerville is also available today for cloud, console, and PC. This day-one Game Pass title has you trying to make your family whole again after a catastrophe in this Sci-Fi adventure game that Tom called “the most beautiful game I’ve ever played.”

On November 17, Dune: Spice Wars releases to Game Preview on PC. This 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of Northgard is set in Frank Herbert’s Dune universe. In it, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. An update called Air and Sand is also coming on November 17, adding military flying units, new buildings, and improvements.

Ghostlore will launch into Game Preview on PC the same day, and this ‘Eastpunk’ action RPG finds you fighting monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by games such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, Ghostlore features a detailed item and character customization system, procedurally generated maps, and a retro 90’s aesthetic.

November 17 also sees the release of Lapin for cloud, console, and PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, this 2D platformer stars a group of five rabbit explorers forced from their homes due to construction. You will need to help Liebe and her friends explore the world, meet new allies, remember past events, and more.

The day rounds out with Norco for cloud and console. The award-winning Southern Gothic point and click narrative adventure game finds your brother missing in the aftermath of your mother’s death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches located in suburban New Orleans.

Gungrave G.O.R.E hits November 22 for cloud, console, and PC. This day-one Game Pass title combines fps with martial arts and has you utilizing your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash combos against your enemies.

On November 29 Insurgency: Sandstorm arrives for cloud and console alongside Soccer Story. The latter is a day-one release on the service and finds you on an adventure with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you’ll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of sports with your soccer ball, and solve puzzles.

Closing out the month is day-one release Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PC. In this co-op focused shooter, you will strive to take back the city of Tertium from hordes of foes.

New games coming means we must say goodbye to others. Here are the titles leaving Game Pass on November 30:

Archvale, Deeeer Simulator, Final Fantasy 13-2, Mind Scanners, Mortal Shell, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, Undungeon, and Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector.