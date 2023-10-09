PlayStation Plus October leak suggests you'll get another opportunity to ignore amazingly unsettling FPS

Another month, another set of PlayStation Plus leaks, this time for the titles that you'll be able to play at the Extra tier.

If you saw Gotham Knights arriving on Xbox Game Pass earlier this month and thought to yourself "gee willickers, I sure do wish one of 2022's biggest disappointments was on PlayStation Plus Extra too," you're in luck! According to dealabs, that's exactly what's happening, alongside a number of other games, all of which are apparently set to arrive October 17. It should be noted that billbil-kun, who reported on the leak, has a very strong record of PlayStation Plus related leaks. As mentioned, the biggest title to be joining this month is Gotham Knights, though given the mediocre reception to it, you might not be all that fussed about it.

Appropriately for the season, though, is the highly underrated Alien Isolation, an excellent little horror game that serves as a sequel to the original 1979 film. It was also made by Creative Assembly, the developers of the recently cancelled Hyenas. It seems like a number of games appropriate for the Halloween season are being added, as both Dead Island Definitive Edition and The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes are also being added to the service.

For those that miss the days of over the top action games from the PS2 era, Gungrave G.O.R.E also joins the subscription service. For those that like a bit of sci-fi in their lives, space flight simulation game Elite Dangerous is being added as an option too. There are some indie picks for those that don't like the big, AAA life, like the modern classic Disco Elysium The Final Cut, or the adventure puzzle game Far: Changing Tides.

Dealabs says you can expect a formal reveal this Wednesday, October 11, so it won't be too long to see if that's the full extent of the list for October or not.