Warhammer 40,000: Darktide updates just aren't stopping, and there's a new in-game event to jump in right now

It wouldn’t be a Warhammer Skulls showcase without some news from Fatshark, the developer behind the beloved Darktide and Vermintide games. Today, the studio delivered a few reveals for both Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Vermintide 2.

The next Darktide update has been named and given a release date. We also know a lot more about what to expect - there’s even something you can play right now.

Kicking off with Darktide, Fatshark revealed that Secrets of the Machine God is game’s next major update, coming to PC and Xbox on June 25. This is another big one, bringing a new mission to the game that takes place on a derelict Mechanicus research station in Atelium Foundryplex Omega 5.

Secrets of the Machine God will also introduce Bolt Pistols to Darktide, alongside an array of new weapons like Ogryn Pickaxes, Shockmauls, and even a new shotgun. Darktide is also kicking off in-game events with the Hestia's Decollation Crusade pilot. Hestia's Decollation Crusade event will task everyone with taking down swarm bosses. Rewards include in-game currencies like Ordo Dockets, Plasteel, and Diamantine.

In addition to Darktide, Fatshark also shared some news on Vermintide 2. First, the game is also hosting its own Skulls for the Skull Throne in-game event - live now until June 9. In terms of updates, the game’s next one arrives today, bringing quality of life tweaks, bug fixes, and the new weekly expeditions.

Vermintide 2 players can also look forward Chest of Trials updates in the same patch, alongside 30 new Boons. If you missed previous opportunities to try out the game’s PvP mode, there’s another opportunity coming soon. From may 30 to June 9, the Verus Alpha will return on PC, and the first playable boss - the Bile Troll - will be available for players to use as part of the test.