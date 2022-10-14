The closed beta for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has kicked off

Fatshark has started a three-day beta where PC players can get their hands on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide via Steam.

Fatshark will run the first large-scale beta test during the weekend, and although it’s a closed beta, you can still sign up at Steam, and more players will be invited in throughout the weekend.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide Closed Beta Trailer

Darktide is a four-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium. Here you will fight against hordes of enemies.

It will be made available in two versions: the standard edition and Imperial Edition.

The standard edition will run you $39.99 and comes with the Atoman Star Weapon Trinket and the Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame.

If you want the Imperial Edition, it will run you $59.99 and includes the Loyalist Pack which comes with four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, one headgear, and an Ogryn body tattoo.

Also included is the Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame and Caducades Backpack. You also get 2500 Aquilas (premium currency), and the items included with the standard edition.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide releases November 30 on PC and a release date for Xbox Series X/S will be announced shortly.