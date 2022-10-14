If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
REQUEST ACCESS

The closed beta for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has kicked off

Nobody expects the Imperium Inquisition!
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Fatshark has started a three-day beta where PC players can get their hands on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide via Steam.

Fatshark will run the first large-scale beta test during the weekend, and although it’s a closed beta, you can still sign up at Steam, and more players will be invited in throughout the weekend.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide Closed Beta Trailer

Darktide is a four-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium. Here you will fight against hordes of enemies.

It will be made available in two versions: the standard edition and Imperial Edition.

The standard edition will run you $39.99 and comes with the Atoman Star Weapon Trinket and the Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame.

If you want the Imperial Edition, it will run you $59.99 and includes the Loyalist Pack which comes with four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, one headgear, and an Ogryn body tattoo.

Also included is the Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame and Caducades Backpack. You also get 2500 Aquilas (premium currency), and the items included with the standard edition.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide releases November 30 on PC and a release date for Xbox Series X/S will be announced shortly.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch