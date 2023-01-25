If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Warhammer 40:000: Darktide Xbox Series X/S release delayed to address feedback

The team says it "fell short" when meeting player expectations.

Fatshark has temporarily suspended development on the Xbox Series X/S version of Warhammer 40:000: Darktide and the first seasonal drop of content.

According to the developer, it "fell short" of meeting player expectations for the first-person action game in its ability to deliver a game that "millions can enjoy."

This Warhammer 40,000: Darktide video introduces you to the world

Studio CEO and co-founder Martin Wahlund said the team set out to create a "highly engaging and stable game" with a "level of depth" that keeps players playing for weeks instead of "hours."

Wahlund said in an open letter the team feels it didn't quite create such an experience, so over the next few months, it will focus on addressing player feedback.

In particular, it will focus on delivering a complete crafting system and a more rewarding progression loop. The team will continue to work on game stability and performance optimization.

Fatshark will also suspend the upcoming release of premium cosmetics. Wahlund said the team couldn’t "continue down this path," knowing it had not "addressed feedback areas in the game.”

The first-person action game was originally targeting a 2021 release before being pushed into spring 2022 and then later into September. It was released on PC back in November and as a day-one release on PC Game Pass.

The game focuses on a squad of Inquisitorial Agents investigating a potential Chaos invasion on Atoma Prime in the Hive City of Tertium. The story will evolve and will continue to develop weekly.

