Warhammer 40,000: Darktide closed beta kicks off in October

Fatshark has announced closed beta dates for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which will allow PC players to visit the Hive City the weekend of October 14-16.

If you have yet to sign up for the tester, you can do so here.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide gamescom 2022 trailer

Interested parties can also pre-order two versions of the game.

The Standard Edition for $39.99 or your regional currency will feature the Atoman Star Weapon Trinket and the Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame.

The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Imperial Edition ($59.99) will include the Loyalist Pack, which features four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, one headgear, and an Ogryn body tattoo.

It also comes with the Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame and the cosmetic Caducades Backpack for human characters. It also hands you 2500 Aquilas (premium currency), the Atoman Star Weapon Trinket, and the Vanguard of the Imperium Portrait Frame.

The first-person action game was orignally targeting a 2021 release before it was pushed into spring 2022, and then later into September. It is now set to release on PC November 30 and on Xbox Series X/S at a later date.

The game will focuse on a squad of Inquisitorial Agents investigating a potential Chaos invasion on Atoma Prime in the Hive City of Tertium. The story will evolve over time and will contiunue to develop on a weekly basis.