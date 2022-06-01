Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailer has little respect for the scum saving the world

At today's Warhammer Skulls event, we got treated to a new Warhammer 40,000: Darktide trailer. Darktide is the new game from Vermintide series developer Fatshark; a four-player co-op affair in the same vein.

The game's September release date was affirmed in today's trailer, which also kicked off pre-orders across Steam, as well as the Windows and Xbox Stores.

The trailer doesn't show much gameplay, but it does offer a little bit of the narrative setup that brought the convicts we'll be playing as together. The people who make up the squad are the last hope for the city of Tertium in the face of Chaos.

Having lost its actual protectors, the Inquisition devises a plan to assemble a team of rejects to save the city. Sort of like a Suicide Squad.

Darktide launches in two editions. There's the $40 standard edition, which includes the game, as well as a weapon trinket and a character portrait frame. The $60 Imperial Edition is the upgrade, and it further adds four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, a headgear piece and an Ogryn body tattoo. It also includes an exclusive portrait frame, and a cosmetic backpack for human characters.

Finally, you'll get your hands on 2,500 of Darktide's premium currency, Aquilas, if you opt for the Imperial Edition.

As a reminder, the base edition is what's going to launch into Game Pass on Xbox and PC come September.

Fatshark hinted that we're going to see more of Darktide over the next week, so here's hoping that includes a gameplay deep dive.

A year ago, also at Warhammer Skulls, we learned a fair bit about the game's story from its writer, and celebrated author, Dan Abnett. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide arrives September 13 on PC, and Xbox Series X/S.