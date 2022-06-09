Routine is a sci-fi horror 10 years in the making, and now it features Doom Eternal's Composer

Routine is a not-so-brand-new game horror game from Lunar Software, published by Raw Fury.

Some big sci-fi horror vibes are emitting from this one, but most interestingly is that this game was first announced 10 years ago. But with this re-reveal comes the news that Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon is attached to it, with the game set to launch next year in 2023.

According to the game's Steam page, Routine is a "First Person Sci-Fi Horror title set on an abandoned Lunar base designed around an 80’s vision of the future.

"Curious exploration turns into a need for survival when a lunar base goes completely quiet. Searching for answers puts you face to face with an enemy who is certain the main threat is you. Discoveries lead to deeper unknowns and the only way to go is forward."

Details are light other than that, but you will have to avoid some pretty frightening looking robots.

It just looks like the game is coming out on PC for now, but we'll keep our eyes peeled on any console news.