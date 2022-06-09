Nightingale, the shared-world survival game from ex-Bioware staff, gets a new trailer

Inflexion Games released a new trailer for Nightingale during the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase today.

Announced last year, today we were given a better look at the shared-world survival crafting game set within a rich Victorian gaslamp fantasy setting - specifically the Realm Cards.

The game finds you stranded beyond your world, cut off by the sudden collapse of the arcane portal network. This catastrophic event has left you and many others fighting to survive in mysterious and perilous realms.

You will need to make your way through Faewild forests, swamps, deserts, and jungles as you unlock the portals leading deeper into the lands of Fae. You will come across abandoned remnants of past Realmwalker expeditions, investigate mysterious Fae architecture, and scout ruins.

You will cook meals, build shelter and find the spirit to persevere in the face of constant adversity. You can build craft tools to harvest trees, ore, and plants, along with rarer resources. Discovering schematics will help you assemble the equipment and weapons you need to survive. Using specialized ingredients and arcane technologies, you can also enhance your gear with magical properties.

Weapons will be a must to craft as you will encounter creatures in the portal network. You will need not only to fend off incursions by Fae mimicries known as the Bound but join other players against large apex creatures that roam about the realms.

The game allows you to design and construct an estate from a variety of styles and tilesets. You can upgrade and customize your structures, and form communities to live off the land. You can even recruit NPC workers to help expand your homestead, increase production, and assist in resource gathering.

Interestingly, you will be using a set of Realm Cards which can shape the procedural generation of the next realm you’ll travel to. While every realm will feature new dangers, discoveries, and surprises, you can influence elements such as the environment, the number of hostiles you come into contact with, the number of resources, and more.

You can adventure solo, or play cooperatively with others to combine your strengths, skills, and resources to survive and thrive. As a group, you can also build communal estates, join up in uncovering the mysteries of the realms, and unite against the Fae.

Testing for Nightingale is set to begin this year. You can wishlist the game now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.