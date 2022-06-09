Witchfire slated for Early Access in Q4 2022, check out the new gameplay trailer

Witchfire, the Gothic shooter by Polish indie developers The Astronauts, was shown off today during Summer Games Fest 2022.

Revealed in 2017 during The Game Awards, the game is slated to come to early access "soon" through the Epic Games Store. The game is also in development for other platforms.

In the fantasy roguelite first-person shooter set in an alternative world, witches are real and very dangerous. As a witch hunter armed with strange weapons and forbidden pagan magic, you are hunting a powerful witch who holds the key to your salvation.

Developed by the folks who brought you The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, the studio features creators who worked on the Painkiller and Bulletstorm franchises. The Astronauts feel that Early Access will help make Witchfire better, and the aim is to deliver this version of the game by Q4 2022.

Once more information on the game is made available, we will be sure to share it with you.