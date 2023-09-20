Watch this Witchfire gameplay trailer and you'll want to play it immediately

Witchfire is a game I've been keeping my eye on since that Game Awards reveal trailer all the way back in 2017. It was very early in development at the time, but the plan was for it to release around Q4 2022.

A major shift to open-world encounters, rather than the game's previous arena-based combat, necessiated another delay. But we're finally here, and Witchfire is officially live on the Epic Games Store. This is only an early access release, and developer The Astronauts expects it to take 12-16 months to reach the finish line.

Witchfire is a rogue-like shooter that blends dark fantasy with firearms. It's set in a world where the Church has recruited sinners to become witch hunters. If you're unfamiliar with the game, it comes from a team whose members worked on Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter more recently.

But if you don't put much faith in pedigree, The Astronauts prepared a nice and dense gameplay overview trailer that's going to convince you why Witchfire is a game worth paying attention to.

As for what you can expect today, the developer believes the early access build of the game contains "enough content for the game to feel satisfying."

Over time, you can expect new weapons, spells, new enemies, and new levels. The Astronauts is planning to offer a more detailed roadmap soon. The $40 price may be a little steep, but the developer doesn't plan on raising it when the game finally graduates out of early access, so there's that.