Marvel's Midnight Suns leak suggests October release date, Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch join the action

A very credible leak seems to have revealed the release date of Marvel's Midnight Suns, as well as new information regarding the game.

Earlier this week, a series of images leaked revealing various details about Marvel's Midnight Suns, most notably a release date of October 6. The images, which writer Nils Ahrensmeier shared to his personal Twitter, have all since had a copyright claim filed by 2K Games. This has led to them being taken down, but also pretty much confirming that everything in them is true.

Ahrensmeier was able to share a number of details before the images were taken down though. Aside from the release date, it was confirmed that there will be three versions of the game, Standard, Enhanced, and Legendary.

The Enhanced Edition is essentially just the base game with a few extra skins. These include a Future Soldier skin for Captain America, a Mar-Vell skin for Captain Marvel, a Phoenix 5 skin for Magik, a Sister Grimm skin for Nico Minoru, and an X-Force skin for Wolverine.

In turn, the Legendary Edition comes with a bit more, including a Legendary Premium Pack with 23 skins, and the season pass for the game. The season pass will feature four DLC packs, each of which will introduce a new hero, missions, enemies, and more. Skins wise, the Premium Pack includes everything in the Enhanced Edition and more.

It's the more part that's of particular note, as the leak also revealed that Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch will be playable characters. The cover art for the Legendary Edition also apparently featured the villains of the game rather than the heroes, showing Lilith, the main antagonist, with demonic versions of Venom, Hulk, and Sabretooth (thanks, PC Gamer). Hulk and Venom haven't been previously shown off, so while it's unconfirmed if they'll be playable or not, we do know they're in the game at least.

We knew that Marvel's Midnight Suns would see a later 2022 release when it was delayed late last year, so this leak lines up. Considering Not-E3 is right around the corner, a Summer Games Fest or the Xbox showcase is probably a safe bet for a formal reveal.