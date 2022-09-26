Marvel games will be free from MCU style connections

Marvel is clearly preparing to go deeper into the world of games, but you shouldn't expect any connections between them.

In the last month we've had two big Marvel video game announcements, one being Uncharted director Amy Hennig's next title involving Captain America and an earlier incarnation of Black Panther in the second world war. And the more recent announcement being the Iron Man game coming from the EA owned Motive Studio. But don't place any bets on these characters meeting each other à la the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because Marvel has no plans for it.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Marvel executive Bill Rosemann made it clear that on the games front, everything would be a separate entity (thanks, Eurogamer). "The world is, amazingly, very familiar and accepting of the multiverse," Rosemann said. "We have all these different realities. Now they're all real, and we want to give everyone the freedom to tell their story.

"We don't want to say 'you can't blow up the moon, because this game over here by another studio needs the moon.' We want to give everyone the freedom and the clear lane to tell their story."

The connected narratives are clearly quite a hindrance to the storytelling in the MCU, as various projects constantly have to have some kind of narrative beat that builds towards something else, meaning most of what we watch isn't particularly self-contained.

But connections or not, there is plenty to look forward to when it comes to Marvel games. Firaxis' Marvel's Midnight Suns is right around the corner, Insomniac is working on Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine, and then there's Niantic's Marvel World of Heroes too.

Though it should be noted that despite there not being any connections on the whole, Spider-Man and Wolverine do actually seem to be sharing a universe, based on the PlayStation Blog post from when the game's were revealed.