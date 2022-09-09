If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Here's your first look at Amy Hennig's Marvel title starring Captain America and T’Challa’s grandfather

Ah, it's the WW2-era Black Panther. We were wondering how that was going to work.
During Disney’s D23 Expo, a teaser for Skydance New Media's Marvel game was shown off.

The Amy Hennig-helmed narrative-driven, "globe-trotting", ensemble adventure game features an original story set during World War 2 that stars four playable heroes at different points in the story.

These heroes are a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WW2-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network.

“We’re so grateful for all the enthusiasm and support we’ve received from fans, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil a first glimpse of the game during this year’s D23 Expo,” said Hennig, president of Skydance New Media.

“Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road.”

Skydance New Media was formed in 2019 and is a team consisting of veteran developers such as EA vet Julian Beak and artists with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming.

