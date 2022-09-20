Marvel and Motive Studio are teaming up for an Iron Man game

Electronic Arts has announced an Iron Man videogame is now in early development with Motive Studio.

The team is being led by Olivier Proulx, who worked on past Marvel titles such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and is joined by industry veterans Ian Frazier, Maelenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the studio.

Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that "taps into the history" of Iron Man, and will allow you to feel what it’s like to truly play Tony Stark's alter ego.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and creative director at Marvel Games.

“Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, executive producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

The game is currently in the pre-production phase and more updates will be provided as the team is further along in development, and Iron Man is "the first of several" new games between Marvel and Electronic Arts.