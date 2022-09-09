Marvel's Midnight Suns gets a release date for PC and new-gen systems, still no word on last-gen

During the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase today, a December 2 release date was announced for Marvel's Midnight Suns.

The date applies to the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S versions with no mention of PS3, Switch, and Xbox One - consoles which were announced alongside the game back in August 2021.

This isn't the first time the consoles weren't mentioned alongside news of the game. Just last month, when the game was delayed from its October 7 release date, last-gen and Switch versions were said to following "at a later date." And as of today, there is still no word on when or if the game will release on older-gen and Switch systems.

Originally slated to be released in March of this year, in Midnight Suns, you play as a fully customizable character called The Hunter. You are the child of Lilith, the Mother of Demons, who has been awoken from her slumber by Hydra using dark magic and science. To defeat her, you will bring together heroes such as Blade, Captain America, Iron Man, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, and others.

Since the game will feature various heroes from across the Marvel universe, you can also expect to meet other X-Men, Avengers, Runaways, and more.

In the game, you will pick a squad made up of three heroes before taking the battle to enemies in various locations such as the Avengers Tower, Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, underground Hydra installations, and others. When not fighting, the heroes will hang out at the Abbey, which is a living hub you will navigate in real-time. Here you will interact with the other heroes, take on new missions, and form relationships.

It features a highly customizable tactical battle system, and every hero in the game has a unique set of abilities. You can expect plenty of unique costumes to unlock, skills to upgrade, and more.