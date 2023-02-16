Venom DLC coming to Marvel's Midnight Suns next week

The second post-launch DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released next week on February 23.

Titled Redemption, the DLC includes three new story missions and features Venom, the amalgam of Eddie Brock, and an alien symbiote. The character will be a recruitable hero who is out to right the wrongs he committed under Lilith's influence.

Marvel's Midnight Suns - Redemption - Venom DLC Trailer

Available for either standalone purchase or as part of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass, each DLC brings a new recruitable hero and adds three new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits for the hero.

Once you recruit a hero, they become permanent members of your roster, and you can take them on missions, customize their abilities, and build Friendships outside of battle throughout the game.

You can also grab Marvel's Midnight Suns for 40% off, with sales dates and editions dependent on the particular online store.

Separately, a game trial is available on PS5 for PlayStation Plus Premium members and on Xbox Series X/S. The trial will last three hours on Xbox and two hours on PlayStation. The time limit counts any time that the game is open. Over on Steam, an All Access Weekend is going on, so you can play the game through Sunday.

Any progress or purchases made during the game trial and All-Access Weekend will transfer over to the full game if purchased.