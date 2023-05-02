Switch version of Marvel's Midnight Suns gets axed, leaving Nintendo fans in the dark

2K Games has announced it is bringing Marvel's Midnight Suns to PS4 and Xbox One with all DLC purchasable and playable.

Releasing on May 11, the game will also see the final DLC Blood Storm arrive on the same day.

Check out Storm in action.

The final DLC will be available for either standalone purchase or as part of Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass, included in the Legendary Edition. Each DLC brings a new recruitable hero and adds three new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits for the hero.

In the press release, it was also announced the Switch version of the game has been canceled. Details on why it was canceled weren't provided, with 2K only stating that the Switch version "will no longer be offered as part of updated plans."

When Firaxis revealed the game in August 2021, the Switch version was announced along with last-gen systems and PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Originally slated to be released in March 2022, the game was delayed to October 7 for new-gen, with last-gen and Switch versions said to be following "at a later date." The game was again delayed, this time to December 1, 2022, without a word on a release window for last-gen systems. We got that today, though.