SUPERHERO LANDING!

The first DLC for Marvel's Midnight Suns stars Deadpool - check out the trailer

The Good, the Bad, and the Undead.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

A new trailer showing off the first DLC release for Marvel's Midnight Suns has been released.

Called The Good, the Bad, and the Undead, the DLC features Deadpool as a recruitable hero with new, unique abilities, and the opportunity to become best friends with the Merc with a Mouth in the Abbey.

The Good, The Bad, and The Undead, starring Deadpool

New enemy types will also be introduced in the story missions, plus, you'll want to develop Deadpool's unique Research project Food Truck to give you an extra tactical edge on the battlefield.

The Good, the Bad, and the Undead will be available on January 26 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Available for either standalone purchase or as part of Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass (included in the Legendary Edition), each DLC brings a new recruitable hero and adds three new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits for the hero.

Comments
