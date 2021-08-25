Marvel's Midnight Suns from Firaxis is out next year

The next game from Firaxis is Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and it’s coming from the team that brought you XCOM: Enemy Unknown.

As you can see in the video, the game will feature Captain America, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Blade, Captain Marvel, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, and others. There will be 13 heroes in the game, once of which you can create yourself.

This customizable character is called The Hunter, who is the child of Lilith, the game’s main villain who is also a demon. Your customizable character can use either light or dark powers.

The story comes from the obscure storyline in the Marvel universe Rise of the Midnight Sons where Lilith Mother of Demons, has risen from her slumber to free her children and take over the earth.

"Through a twisted marriage of magic and science, the nefarious force known as Hydra has revived Lilith, Mother of Demons, after centuries of slumber," reads the description. "Lilith will stop at nothing to complete an ancient prophecy and summon her evil master, Chthon. Pushed to the brink, the Avengers desperately look to fight fire with Hellfire by enlisting the help of the Midnight Suns – Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider – young heroes with powers deeply rooted in the supernatural, formed to prevent the very prophecy Lilith aims to fulfill. Together, they resurrect an ancient warrior – the Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only hero known to have ever defeated her."

“I grew up reading and loving Marvel comics,” said Jake Solomon, creative director for Marvel’s Midnight Suns at Firaxis Games. “To be entrusted with these characters and their stories is an honor for me and the team. If you're a Marvel fan, or an RPG fan, or a fan of tactics games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will make these beloved characters come alive in a way that you've never seen before.”

Revealed during gamescom Opening Night Live, the game is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox consoles in March 2022.

Next week, 2K and Firaxis Games will reveal the world premiere of gameplay for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, showcasing the customizable tactical battle system where players assemble their team of heroes, assess the battlefield, and launch attacks against the forces of darkness at 1:30pm ET/6:30 pm BST on Wednesday, September 1.