Marvel's Wolverine in the works at Insomniac Games for PS5

A nice surprise, at least for some of us, was announced during the PlayStation Showcase this evening: a game starring Wolverine is in the works.

Currently in early development at Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone title starring everyone’s favorite adamantium-clawed mutant.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Insomniac said it came up with the idea for a game starring the fella during brainstorming sessions when the team was discussing what to work on after Spider-Man was finished. Wolverine seemed to always come up as a character everyone would like to work on together, so a couple of years later, Insomniac pitched the game to Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel and here we are today.

The game is being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The goal, according to the studio, is to “respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular,” but also look for opportunities to make him feel fresh and “truly reflect the Insomniac spirit.

A release window was not provided for the PS5 title because it is so very early in development. And we also have Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to look forward to from Insomniac, and it’s coming in 2023. And the way the years fly by, 2023 will be here before we know it.