God of War Ragnarok and Spider-Man 2 are the PlayStation Showcase's most watched trailers

Last week's PlayStation Showcase was an E3-level event that brought us a number of big reveals from Sony, all of which are games coming to PS5. There was even an unusual number of CG trailers of games that won't be here for several years, something Sony doesn't traditionally do.

But two games in particular captured viewers' attention the most, and they were unsurprisingly God of War Ragnarok, and Spider-Man 2.

According to Benji-Sales, God of War Ragnarok's gameplay trailer was the show's most popular, with over 10 million combined views on YouTube. Spider-Man 2 was a close second, with more than 9 million views.

Despite how brief it was, the surprise reveal of Insomniac’s Wolverine was the third most popular, generating 7 million views. Of course, all three games are first-party exclusives. Gran Turismo 7, another exclusive, generated just over 1 million views, a meagre figure by comparison, though not entirely surprising.

To arrive at these figures, Benji-Sales tallied views for the same trailer on YouTube across videos with over 100,000 views, not including reaction videos. Interestingly, most of Spider-Man 2's views come from the official PlayStation YouTube channel, whereas God of War Ragnarok's views are more spread out across the platform.

God of War Ragnarok is shooting for release sometime in 2022, whereas Spider-Man 2 is due the year after.