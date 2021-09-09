God of War Ragnarok - here's our first look at the 2022 title

We were given our first look at God of War Ragnarok tonight during the PlayStation Showcase.

According to Santa Monica Studio, the game picks up a few years after the events of God of War (2018). In it, there will be a bit of complexity in the interactions between father and son this time out, especially with the revelation of Atreus’ Giant heritage and the "hidden prophecy only Kratos saw."

Like most young people, in the game Atreus is curious and is striving to understand who he is and who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of, and while he wants to keep his family safe, he also doesn't want to stand by and do nothing with conflict rampant in the Nine Realms.

A far as Kratos is concerned, he is still "bearing the knowledge of his past mistakes," and wants to spare Atreus the lessons he learned during his conflict with gods. He wants to keep his son safe and their confrontation with Baldur has made him believe that only tragedy will come from further interactions with the Aesir.

The two have a choice to make regarding which path to take.

In the trailer, we get a look at two of the main antagonists: Freya and Thor.

Because of Kratos’ actions at the end of the previous game, Freya has sworn vengeance for the death of her son, Baldur, and will use every weapon at her disposal against her son’s killer.

Then, there's Thor who also suffered the loss of his sons and half-brother, so his wrath has turned towards Kratos and Atreus. And he will be a very formidable adversary.

In the game, you can expect to use new attack abilities, there's a new Runic Summon for Atreus and the return of Kratos' legendary weapons.

The combat will also feature choices such as whether to use hard-hitting combos, become a master of the elements, or whether to use defensive tactics. Whatever your choice of combat strategy, just know that the enemies are ready, what with the realms growing harsher and new creatures from across Norse mythology, such as the Stalker and a Dreki, ready to test your skills.

In the last title, you were able to visit six of the Nine Realms, and in Ragnarok, you can visit all nine. You will be able to visit Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard as well as areas and locations featured previously.

Sony Santa Monica promises that this installment in the series will bring you a more "diverse, beautiful, and mysterious variety of locations than in any other God of War game."

This is the finale of the Norse Saga, and it is currently without a firm 2022 release date.