Insomniac Games' Brian Horton, creative director for Marvel’s Wolverine, confirmed via Twitter that the upcoming game will be a full-sized game and sport a mature tone. The tweet was made in response to someone asking if the game would be Spider-Man: Miles Morales-sized.

It makes sense why this might be in question. Horton was also the creative director of Miles Morales, so there was a chance that the scope of the two games might be similar. But it seems he’s been tapped to work on something a bit bigger this time around. After all, the game has to have the room to establish its systems and mechanics.

With that in mind, Horton doesn't explicitly say whether that means a mature rating, or just a more serious tone. It's hard to imagine a sanitised, T-rated game starring Weapon X.

One of the highlights of the recent PlayStation showcase, Marvel’s Wolverine is something of a passion project for everyone at developer Insomniac games, as it pitched a game about Wolverine to Sony and Marvel and got approved to work on something that would capture both the spirit of the character and Insomniac itself.

Insomniac Games is on a roll when it comes to superhero video games, with the original Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales receiving rave reviews and selling very well for the company. Miles Morales was one of the first PS5 games to show off what the system can do, so we should be getting something particularly impressive as Insomniac’s first full-sized game for the system. Spider-Man 2 is also in development, though that won’t surface until 2023.

Marvel’s Wolverine is a PS5 exclusive. We don’t know a release window as of now because of how early in development the game is.