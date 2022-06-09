Goat Simulator 3 is out this fall with four-player co-op

Goat Simulator 3 is a brand new third-person sandbox adventure game in which you get to become the goat.

Just like the first Goat Simulator, you'll need to headbutt, lick and triple-jump your way across the island of San Angora, but this time with all new areas, challenges, and events.

The trailer is pretty funny, especially because it’s a take on Dead Island 2's announcement trailer from way, way back in the day.

The game features all sorts of goat variants to be discovered, all customizable with ability-infused gear and fashionable nonsense such as toilet rolls, tea trays, jetpacks, and more.

This time out, you get to take some friends along for the ride. That's right: your friends can be goats too, thanks to four-player co-op which can be played locally or online through seven multiplayer mini-games.

Goat Simulator 3 is out this fall on PlayStation and Xbox consoles and PC through the Epic Games Store.