Goat Simulator Remastered revealed via a million re-release gags at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, drops later this year

Goat Simulator Remastered - yes, that's a remaster of 2014's original Goat Simulator as the name would suggest - has just been revealed by developer Coffee Stain during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, and is set to release later this year.

The remaster, which follows the relatively recent release of Goat Simulator 3's pretty huge Multiverse of Nonsense DLC, will include all of the expansions for the PC version of the original Goat Sim, from Goat MMO to Goat Z, and even the sci-fi themed Waste of Space pack. The Buck to School DLC, which was previously exclusive to Goat Simulator Mobile, is also included.

“Get ready to be transported back to 2014, where times were simpler and everyone just wanted to be a Goat," Coffee Stain producer Joel Rydholm, says of the game, “Goat Simulator Remastered is launching during the 10th anniversary of the original game, and we’re so excited to celebrate by bringing back the inspiration behind both Goat Simulator 2 and Goat Simulator 3, giving fans an opportunity to re-experience beloved goat-fueled memories with glorious new graphics and improvements.”

In line with that last bit, as well as packing in all the DLC, the remaster has seen mutators be reworked, so you no longer have to restart the game to change your goat's model, with this goming alongside, as Coffee Stain puts it: "new and improved visuals, updated textures, pretty new lighting, and some brand new foliage - just like no one asked for."

You can check out the announcement trailer for Goat Simulator Remastered below. It features the usual array of fun meta gags, such as an obligatory Skyrim re-release joke.

Goat Simulator Remastered is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 in 2024, and you can wishlist it right now.