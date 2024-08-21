You might have missed these games being announced for Xbox Game Pass at Gamescom 2024

Gamescom Opening Night Live was yesterday, and there was a bunch of news for those who've got an Xbox Game Pass subsciption they use to hop into the still decent array of titles the service boasts. So, here's a quick roundup of all the Game Pass titles shown, as well as the fresh additions coming in August that Xbox announced not long before ONL kicked off.

Starting with the ones you almost defintely heard about, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 offered a big look at gameplay from its campaign and an open beta date, Starfield's Shattered Space DLC got a release date alongside the free arrival of a moon buggy, and Indiana Jones had its release date and planned arrival on PlayStation revealed.

Then, there were the games that got announced at the show which you'll be able to play on Game Pass day one. Sniper Elite: Resistance was revealed during the pre-show, and will "[turn] the attention of the award-winning series towards a hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France" when it arrives in 2025. Here's the reveal trailer.

During, the main show, that was followed up by the announcement of Goat Simulator Remastered - a remaster of the original Goat Sim which is set to drop later this year and will be anotrher day one Game Pass game. You can check out all the details regarding what it'll include here.

Then, there are August's Game Pass arrivals, cheekily annnounced yesterday too. First, to get it out of the way, you'll be able to play Black Ops 6's beta via it when that drops on August 30. Before that, very sandy action RPG Atlas Fallen arrives for cloud, PC, and Series X/S on August 22 and popular mining and crafting indie Core Keeper hits those same platforms on August 27.

Then, on September 3, funky space hauling sim Star Trucker arrives on cloud, console, and PC Game Pass right as it releases. Cities: Skylines, Control: Ultimate Edition, and SnowRunner are arriving in the Game Pass Core library on August 21 too. Oh, and Genshin Impact is coming to Xbox later this year, so that may well hit Game Pass too by the looks of the teaser.