Gotham Knights trailer takes a closer look at Nightwing

Now that most other major titles got pushed back to 2023, Gotham Knights has become one of this year's remaining big releases. To keep us interested, Warner Bros. brought some new gameplay to Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest livestream.

Today's trailer offered another look at gameplay, following on from the extended gameplay demo we all saw almost exactly one month ago.

In the video, we are given a look at the character Nightwing who is determined to make Gotham safe.

As Batman’s first protege before becoming a hero in his own right, as a natural leader, Dick Grayson is a bit of an optimist, and a rather charismatic member of the Batman Family.

Growing up in a loving circus family, he values close personal bonds. He also believes that for the fight to be worth it, there must be something real to fight for; and that something has always been other people.

Boasting a mastery in acrobatics, Nightwing is also expert at taking down enemies with his signature dual escrima sticks - which look like they hurt quite a bit.

Gotham Knights looks to be coming along nicely, even if we don't quite yet have a handle on it. We know it can be played solo or in co-op, and that it will feature some RPG mechanics, crafting and an open world you can explore with any of its four main characters.

Dropping PS4 and Xbox One consoles certainly gives us more confidence about the technical side of the game, but framerate problems have been surprisingly common in Gotham Knights' trailers. Nevertheless, the action looks solid, which is what's ultimately going to sway people's opinions one way or another.

Gotham Knights arrives October 25 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.