Gotham Knights cutscenes will play out differently depending on the character, has Nightwing rump fan service

According to Gotham Knights' game director, you won't be able to experience all of the story in just one playthrough.

Plenty of games require you to do multiple playthroughs to see all of the story, and it sounds like Gotham Knights is no different. In a recent interview with PLAY magazine (as shared by MP1st), the game's director Geoff Ellenor explained how it is that you'll be able to see different parts of the story.

"You will not see all of it in a single playthrough," explained Ellenor, continuing to say "just because there’s so much content that is unique to the hero’s perception of what’s going on and what happened." Obviously Ellenor is referring to the fact that in Gotham Knights you can play as either Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, or Robin, so it isn't too surprising to hear that each character will view things slightly differently.

The game's cinematics director, Wilson Mui, also spoke with PLAY to discuss how different scenes will play out depending on the character. "Structurally, we’re gonna have a very similar scene for each character, but each character has their own version of that," said Mui.

"Because they move differently, they speak differently, they have different histories with all the different characters, it allows us to make a scene that would be their version of that." Nightwing ass fans might be happy to hear that there is a version of some scene that does feature the tastiest cake in the bat family. "We have a butt shot because, you know, there’s a butt thing for Nightwing out there that we need to appease the fans with!"

If you weren't convinced about the game before, the Nightwing ass appreciation could possibly help you make the choice about picking it up. And it'll probably be interesting to see how different characters view stuff too, but the ass thing is the most important takeaway clearly.