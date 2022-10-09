Gotham Knights spoilers appear to be cropping up online after artbook releases early

Prospective Gotham Knights fans beware: spoilers have cropped up online, ahead of the game's release later this month.

Be careful if you spot anything about Gotham Knights online, as there's a chance it could be a major plot spoiler. This has apparently come from an early release of the game's artbook (thanks, Eurogamer), which is obviously unfortunate for those who might have already seen spoilers.

This in turn has led to Gotham Knights' executive producer Fleur Marty to express frustration at sharing spoilers. "I can't begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story (whether it's a game, a movie, a book, whatever) for others," wrote Marty on her personal Twitter account.

I can't begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story (whether it's a game, a movie, a book, whatever) for others. — Fleur *flaoua* Marty (@Flaoua) October 7, 2022

On the more positive side of things, to coincide with the game's launch on October 21, it has received a gameplay launch trailer showing off the Bat-family in action as they take over as the protectors of Gotham with the death of Batman himself. The trailer is set to an incredibly trailer-music version of Heads Will Roll from the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, though who knows if any literal heads will roll in the game itself.

Last month the game's director Geoff Ellenor explained how the game will play out differently depending on which character you decide to play as, meaning you won't be able to see all of Gotham Knights in one playthrough.

Despite numerous delays, Gotham Knights is finally set to release this month, and in its villains trailer back in August it even moved the release date forward by a few days.

The game will let you play as either Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, or Red Hood, where you'll be able to play either by yourself or with friends online, offering something quite different from the Arkham series. Though whether it can hold up against the best Batman game Arkham Asylum is another question.